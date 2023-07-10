Move Over Dubai. This Tiny Emirate Wants to Be the Next Haven for Billionaires

“Some now like to call it the Las Vegas of the Gulf, but ultimately RAK should be RAK as it has plenty to shape its direction,” said Izzat Dajani, a former senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker and founding chief executive of the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Development Office, the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund. “The government will be looking at the return on capital in multiple ways – the financial return, the social return and the cultural return.” RAK is among the smaller of the UAE’s seven emirates and its outsized plans face plenty of hurdles. It’s smaller than Rhode Island, and large swathes of the desert city still have the feel of a ghost town. Some of its big plans have fallen through in the past. In 2013, Spanish club Real Madrid canceled a $1 billion soccer-themed resort that had been planned in RAK after the project’s Luxembourg-based organizer defaulted on payments.