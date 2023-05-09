New York’s Empty Office Buildings Lure Rich Families Hunting Bargains

“You start to get buy-in from people who aren’t mired with the vagaries of the local market, and are just saying ‘Wow, New York is cheap right now, I’ll buy,’” said Will Silverman, a managing director at brokerage Eastdil Secured. “They don’t have to rationalize anything to an investment committee. They just have to be convinced that it’s the smart thing to do.”Seven of the 11 New York office acquisitions completed in the second half of last year involved wealthy individuals, family-run companies or smaller developers as buyers, according to Savills data, which covers deals above $50 million. In the first half of 2022, nearly all of the acquirers were institutional firms or larger real estate companies, which traditionally dominate deals for Manhattan towers.