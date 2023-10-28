Mortgage Rates at 8% Make a Brutal US Housing Market Even Worse

Typically, sales start to slow during this time of year, but the market’s seasonal patterns are being compounded by “the financial and the mental threshold of interest rates rising,” according to Ali Wolf, who tracks new-home sales as chief economist at Zonda.“What has evolved, I think, is plain old affordability,” Wolf said. “There are not many people who have seen their incomes go up enough to match the fact that we continue to see prices go up and interest rates go up.”