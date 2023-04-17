In Morgan Stanley CEO Race, Wealth Boss Emerges As One To Watch

Andy Saperstein’s first stint on Wall Street didn’t last long. He landed at Salomon Brothers at the end of the 1980s with all the right credentials—degrees in finance and economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Standing among the newbies, he watched queasily as senior leaders played liar’s poker on the trading floor, betting serious money on a bluffing game that became the title of Michael Lewis’s 1989 book on the firm. When his bosses took issue with his loose mop of hair, urging him to cut it for client meetings, he refused. He didn’t see why he should.