Michael Jordan Is the Richest Basketball Player Ever With $3.5 Billion Fortune

Jordan, who led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles and won five MVP awards, is a cultural icon whose likeness, from his silhouette on shoes to his smiling face on $100 collectible Wheaties boxes, is ubiquitous. The hall-of-fame player became the league’s first Black team owner in 2010 when he bought a majority stake in the Hornets, then called the Bobcats. But it was a licensing agreement with Nike Inc. in the 1980s, when Jordan was still relatively unknown, that formed the foundation of his trailblazing fortune.