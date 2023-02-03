Zuckerberg Gains Record $12.5 Billion In A Day As Meta Rebounds

Meta is on the rebound after facing a decline in advertiser demand due to weakness in the broader economy as well as a change in privacy rules on Apple Inc.’s iPhone, which made it harder for Meta to offer targeted ads. Zuckerberg said the company is using AI to improve the way it recommends content, which could make the platform more appealing to users and advertisers. The firm faces slumping demand for digital ads, but the company pointed to industries like health and travel where companies are spending more.