Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Surges By $8.5 Billion As Meta Shares Jump

Zuckerberg, 39, who ranks 10th on the wealth index, derives most of his fortune from Meta stock, which has gained 165% this year, clawing its way back to levels last seen about 18 months ago when it suffered the largest one-day wipeout of value for any US company ever. The social media firm on Wednesday reported strong results for the quarter ended June 30 and gave an optimistic outlook for the current period.