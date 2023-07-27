Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Surges By $8.5 Billion As Meta Shares Jump
Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune surged by $8.5 billion Thursday after Meta Platforms Inc. reported strong second-quarter earnings, joining his billionaire peers at Alphabet Inc. in benefiting from a resurgence in advertising spending.
Shares of Menlo Park, California-based Meta, the parent company of Facebook, rose as much as 9% in New York and were up 7.9% to $322.01 at 10:19 a.m., the highest intraday since February 2022.
Zuckerberg, Meta’s co-founder and chief executive officer, saw his net worth increase $63.1 billion this year to $108.7 billion through Wednesday, the second-largest increase among those in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index behind only Elon Musk.
Zuckerberg, 39, who ranks 10th on the wealth index, derives most of his fortune from Meta stock, which has gained 165% this year, clawing its way back to levels last seen about 18 months ago when it suffered the largest one-day wipeout of value for any US company ever. The social media firm on Wednesday reported strong results for the quarter ended June 30 and gave an optimistic outlook for the current period.
Zuckerberg wasn’t the only US technology billionaire having a rosy week. Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin each gained more than $5 billion in net worth Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations, boosted by advertising on the company’s flagship search business.
Meta’s recovery in advertising revenue is thanks to an investment in Reels, the short-form videos on Instagram and Facebook designed to mimic rival TikTok’s format. Meta’s Instagram also recently introduced Threads, a competitor to Twitter, that in its first few days soared to 100 million users.
