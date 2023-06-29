Manhattan Loft Listed At $4 Million Is A Bargain — With A Catch

The tenant has been there since at least the early 1980s, when the building was converted to condos, said Steven Hochberg, an attorney at Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe representing the sellers. His clients “thought it was a prudent time” to see if there was any buyer interest, he said. The listing mentions two recent sales of apartments with the same square footage at significantly higher prices, a nod to the unit’s potential value for an owner who’s willing to wait for the tenant to move out. The 10th floor, with five bedrooms, sold for $10.75 million in April. The sixth-floor unit went for $9.475 million in February. For the 11th floor, the asking price works out to about $690 a square foot, well below the $1,639 average for Manhattan sales that closed in the first quarter, according to appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The building requires a minimum down payment of 10%, and the buyer would have to pay $2,802 a month in common charges and monthly taxes of $5,498.