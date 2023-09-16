For $9,200, Leica’s M11 Offers the Promise Of Museum-Ready Photos

THE CASEMost digital cameras have a filter that sorts the spectrum into red, green and blue elements. The M11 doesn’t, so more light reaches its 60 megapixel sensor, meaning you’ll get hyperdetailed images with less distortion. There are a few 21st century goodies such as a 3-inch touchscreen, light metering to get the exposure just right and a phone app to easily share your work. The only drawback is the price. “For that, you could get a good used car,” a friend says, “and it would be in color!” The counterargument is that this level of investment indicates serious commitment.