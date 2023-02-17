Lesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% Gain

Haidar, a trader who started his hedge fund more than 25 years ago, reflects a resurgence in the hedge fund world’s old guard after being outpaced at times in recent years by more tech-focused investors like Chase Coleman and his fellow Tiger Cubs. The biggest winners include macro specialists like Haidar, as well as quants and multi-strategy funds. Citadel, for one, rose 38% on the year. The losers, including Coleman’s Tiger Global Management, Lone Pine Capital and Coatue Management, posted some of their worst annual returns ever.