A 32-Year-Old Nears Billionaire Status by Using AI to Broker Japan Mergers

Sagami, who studied biology and agriculture at Kobe University, knew from early on he wanted to build his own business. To hone his skills in different areas, he worked as a designer, software developer and marketing officer. He also tried setting up an e-commerce company and tutoring firm before he had his first breakthrough in 2016: a women’s fashion and makeup business he called Alpaca, after the furry South American animal known for producing quality wool. He was just 25.