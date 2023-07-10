Jack Ma’s Clash With Beijing Costs Ant, Alibaba $850 Billion

“The hefty fine on Ant and Tencent, on one hand, demonstrates Beijing’s commitment to strengthening financial supervision, but on the other hand, it also signals an end to the country’s systematic rectification of so-called internet platform companies,” said Shen Meng, director of Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “The purpose is to stimulate the confidence of private enterprises, but whether it could deliver that result remains to be seen. There might be a gap between Beijing’s expectation and the reality.”