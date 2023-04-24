In Manhattan’s Sluggish Home Market, Cash Is Greasing the Wheels

Some buyers who pay cash are fresh from selling another property. Nancy Molesworth, the owner of a party-planning business, was able to schedule two closings for the same day, using most of the cash proceeds from the sale of her Upper West Side apartment to pay for her condo at Jolie, a newly built tower in the Financial District. In talks for her 29th floor unit, “the cash helped a little bit,” said Molesworth, 57. “It definitely helped me close quicker.”