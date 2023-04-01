Parents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League Schools

The trend is hard on the many students who don’t get accepted. Addison Witucki found out Thursday that she didn’t get into Harvard or Brown, and is planning to go to the University of Kentucky in her home state instead. Her mother, Sarah, said Addison was disappointed but also relieved that she’d have to take on significantly less debt — the school costs $33,150 total for in-state students versus nearly $85,000 for Brown.