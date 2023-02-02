How Extreme Bets Fueled An $11.4 Billion Fortune

In 2015, Platt became an indirect owner of a Pilatus PC-12 turboprop, a single-engine aircraft that’s typically capable of flying about a half-dozen passengers more than 1,500 miles. For more than half a decade, he had a stake in Leda Braga’s Systematica Investments, the remainder of which was sold about a year ago. He’s an investor in London-based biotech startup Engitix Ltd. and co-founded a private fund for sponsoring artists that he’s said is more about pursuing hobbies than adding to his fortune.