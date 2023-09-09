Google's Former CEO Is Leveraging His $27 Billion Fortune To Shape AI Policy

Schmidt, who took over as Google CEO from founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 2001 to help the company grow and go public, has already profited handsomely from Wall Street’s newfound obsession with AI. The bulk of Schmidt’s wealth comes from his roughly 1% stake in Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of a handful of companies that have been the key drivers and beneficiaries of AI advancements in the US. He also owns 20% of hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co., which manages $60 billion and is a prominent investor in technology and AI.