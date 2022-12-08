Sam Bankman-Fried's Get Rich Blitz Ensnares Clients Across Asia

Another user, a 31-year-old woman in Hong Kong who works in finance, says she has $20,000 locked up in FTX. She got weary in early November when the first cracks became apparent. Still, she decided to stay put and take advantage of the high interest rate on tokens she lent to the exchange. After the bankruptcy became public, she says she didn’t leave her home for more than a week and recently went to see a therapist. Other FTX users have sought solace in groups on Telegram and WeChat where they jeer in unison at Bankman-Fried’s attempts to assure anyone who’ll listen that it was all just an honest mistake.