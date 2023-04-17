First Republic Worked Hard To Woo Rich Clients. It Was the Bank’s Undoing

Roth, Waldron and Moscowitz declined to comment through company spokespeople.

`Partner for Life'

Interest-only loans have been around for decades, with some banks offering them to select clients. The mortgages accounted for a tiny slice of the broader market as the millennium began, but by 2003 their popularity started to skyrocket as lenders pedaled them to less creditworthy customers, many of whom were speculating in hot housing markets.

Those loans were notorious by 2007, with a growing number of borrowers struggling to keep up with balloon payments or sell their homes. As the housing crisis escalated, interest-only lending plunged.

First Republic took a different approach, making interest-only loans to customers with ample wealth and strong credit histories a key part of its expansion over the past decade.

The firm’s annual reports show the business grew for years and then took off as interest rates bottomed out in 2020 and 2021. In that period, a Bloomberg News analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act records shows that the bank made more than $19 billion in mortgages with interest-only payments in three metro areas alone: San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. The debt also flowed in a big way to the Hamptons and the wine country north of San Francisco.

Last year, borrowers who opted for interest-only payments made $1 million a year on average, more than double the earnings of First Republic customers who opted for mortgages without that feature, the data show.

Interest-only mortgages made up a higher share of originations at First Republic than at any of its peers over the past half-decade, the analysis of HMDA data shows. By the start of this year, 59% of the bank’s loan book was comprised of single-family mortgages, and three-fifths of those — about $58 billion — were still in interest-only periods, according to the firm’s annual report. Principal payments on the vast majority don’t start until at least 2028.

Happy customers were a fixture in First Republic’s advertisements, with millionaires and business leaders extolling its customer service and dubbing the firm a “partner for life.” If homebuyers also parked cash at the bank, it could plow the money into other investments to burnish returns on those relationships. So many wealthy families, entrepreneurs and businesses deposited funds that surpassed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s $250,000 coverage limit, that some $119 billion — or two-thirds of the bank’s total deposits — were uninsured at the end of last year.

That unraveled when interest rates rose. In interviews, clients said they saw more opportunities to earn higher returns elsewhere. And when other banks with outsize piles of uninsured deposits started teetering this year, First Republic’s clients yanked their money, too.

`Super Prime’

Unlike the interest-only loans banks once made to speculators, First Republic’s mortgages have several hallmarks of safe bets. Over the past two years, its mortgage borrowers had a median credit score of 780 — well over the 720 mark that lenders typically use to define “super prime.”

That’s helped First Republic avoid credit losses. Since its founding in 1985, the bank has experienced only $45 million in cumulative net loan losses after originating $241 billion in single-family residential loans. By comparison, JPMorgan had $1.05 billion in charge-offs for consumer loans in the first quarter alone.

“Many of our borrowers have high liquidity and substantial net worth,” First Republic wrote in its annual report. “We have developed disciplined underwriting standards that have remained consistent through varying business cycles.”

Interest-only periods make it harder to keep track of borrowers who remain financially strong. Once loans are minted, banks typically can’t see how much those customers continue to earn. In recent months, San Francisco’s tech scene has been hit with layoffs by industry giants including Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Rescue Talks

At the height of last month’s regional banking crisis, First Republic’s stock price plunged by more than 40% on several days, and as much as 79% inside a single session. Across the industry, executives worried that if the firm failed, more banks would come under pressure. That tumult began subsiding around March 25. US regulators keeping tabs on the firm concluded withdrawals were easing and it was stable enough to operate without an immediate intervention, Bloomberg reported that day. The stock steadied and has since climbed 6%.