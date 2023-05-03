US Turns to Familiar Name to Clean Up $114 Billion Banking Mess: BlackRock

At the center of FMA are co-heads Brandon Hall, 42, and Ben Leax, 39, veterans of the policy debates over bank capital and financial blowups of the past decade. Hall, with a bachelor’s degree in classics from Princeton University and master’s degrees from Columbia University, worked as an analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during the 2008 crisis and has been at BlackRock since 2010. Leax, with an economics degree from Penn State University, is a company lifer, with almost 18 years at the firm.