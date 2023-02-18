Europe’s Property Stocks Are Trapped In A Dysfunctional Market

The listed European real estate sector is worth only 4% of the region’s commercial property market overall, versus 12% in North America, according to a tally by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) at the end of 2022. The sector isn’t big enough to support many specialist property funds, especially amid the trend toward passive investing. Meanwhile, generalist portfolio managers in Europe don’t see the industry as something they need to own. Real estate is a minor part of the market and requires specialized knowledge, and some of the larger companies are both landlords and developers across different types of property. UK companies have Brexit to contend with, and some of the Europeans have high debt and poor records on mergers and acquisitions. Why bother trying to get your head around it?