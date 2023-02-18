Europe’s Property Stocks Are Trapped In A Dysfunctional Market
European realty industry is a fragmented patchwork of small and medium-size stocks. Sector lacks an obvious pan-European champion.
(Bloomberg Markets) -- Would anyone miss Europe’s real estate stocks if they didn’t exist?
They’re an odd assortment. The biggest is a jumbo play on German residential property, then there are a few sizable real estate investment trusts (REITs), including a shopping mall specialist, a warehouse operator, a Paris-focused developer and a pair of UK look-alikes both dabbling in offices and retail. In contrast to the scale and breadth of the New York market, the European industry is a fragmented patchwork of mostly small and medium-size stocks. The sector lacks an obvious pan-European champion.
The issue isn’t just the limited choice of large, actively traded stocks facing property investors when they go fishing in Europe. Equally concerning is that real estate bosses aren’t always receiving the support they require from the investment community.
The situation is counterintuitive. Commercial-property stocks ought to be an attractive proposition everywhere, because they give investors exposure to a fundamentally hard-to-trade asset—buildings—while enabling them to cash out quickly. By contrast, private equity-run real estate funds tie up investors’ money for years, and so-called open-ended real estate funds have demonstrated their limitations of late. In open-ended funds, investors own units that can be sold back to the fund periodically, but managers have the right to delay or limit the requests when a lot of unit-holders ask to withdraw at the same time. BlackRock, Schroders and Columbia Threadneedle imposed such restrictions on UK funds in recent months. While “gating” the funds saves the asset manager from having to dump properties at fire-sale prices to meet redemption requests, it’s painful for the client who needs to cash out.
The bosses of a listed property firm don’t have to sell assets just because an investor sells shares. Above all, publicly traded shares provide real estate companies with a financing currency. Executives can sell new stock to raise cash to buy or develop sites. Stock can also pay for company takeovers.
So the theory goes. The reality often falls short because the sector has had difficulty attracting local and international investors. And the capital markets appear closed to management just when they’re most wanted.
Why Own European Real Estate Anyway?
The popularity of working from home and the sharp rise in borrowing costs have slashed the value of European real estate shares, which have underperformed the wider stock market. But the sector’s global relevance is also diminishing. Europe’s weighting in the MSCI World Real Estate Index has halved to just 6% in the past decade, while the US’s surpassed 70%, from less than 50%.
The listed European real estate sector is worth only 4% of the region’s commercial property market overall, versus 12% in North America, according to a tally by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) at the end of 2022. The sector isn’t big enough to support many specialist property funds, especially amid the trend toward passive investing. Meanwhile, generalist portfolio managers in Europe don’t see the industry as something they need to own. Real estate is a minor part of the market and requires specialized knowledge, and some of the larger companies are both landlords and developers across different types of property. UK companies have Brexit to contend with, and some of the Europeans have high debt and poor records on mergers and acquisitions. Why bother trying to get your head around it?
Of course, there are international investors, including the sizable and sophisticated real estate investment community in the US. But European property stocks have to compete for attention against larger, more liquid New York-listed peers that span an array of specialist subsectors.
For example, Europe has nothing like Prologis Inc., the US logistics and warehouse giant worth more than $100 billion. Nor does it have any big listed owners of data centers—the air-conditioned sheds that house racks of computer servers. The region’s main publicly traded warehouse and logistics business, Segro Plc, is growing outside its UK home market, but its equity value is around a tenth of Prologis’s. Investors who bought Segro shares during the pandemic may have been making a short-term bet on e-commerce rather than on real estate. The stock has suffered ever since Amazon.com Inc. said last April that it had too much space.
Compounding this is a shortage of good-size new issues in Europe. When Blackstone Inc.—one of the largest owners of commercial real estate globally—wanted to exit its Logicor warehouse business in 2017, it decided against an initial public offering in London and instead sold the company to a Chinese sovereign fund for €12 billion ($13 billion). Last year, Blackstone transferred its Mileway logistics business to a new vehicle, again eschewing a chance to take it public. It’s a shame that the London and Amsterdam stock exchanges didn’t offer a more attractive alternative.
Why Bother Being Listed?
Which brings us to the question of whether Europe’s public markets are working for property companies.
The primary advantage of being a public company is the ability to use shares as a tool for raising cash, rewarding staff or making acquisitions. This is particularly important for firms that have chosen to be REITs. They’re lightly taxed as long as they pay out most of their property income in dividends. That makes them especially reliant on raising fresh capital, or selling assets, to finance expansion.
Some of London’s smaller REITs have demonstrated how this works, so long as you have entrepreneurial management and a convincing story. When LondonMetric Property Plc listed in 2007, it focused on retail parks, but then it astutely moved into logistics once it saw the challenges retailers were facing. The company raised capital in its IPO and a handful of subsequent share sales while also actively buying and selling assets. Tritax Big Box REIT Plc, which came to market in 2013 to invest in warehouses, has likewise done a host of stock offerings since its IPO.
The snag is that shareholders are rarely there when they could be most helpful. It’s especially hard to raise funds when sentiment turns sour and asset prices are cheap—precisely the moment bosses want to make opportunistic acquisitions that could generate exceptional returns.
The fault lies in part with the European approach to property valuation, which puts heavy emphasis on “net asset value.” NAV starts with the value of the company’s property portfolio as set by external experts who form a view with reference to recent property transactions or rental income. From this number, investors and analysts deduct certain liabilities—mainly the company’s net debt—to arrive at a fair value for the equity. In the US, by contrast, there’s a greater focus on reported earnings and cash flow.
European investors look at whether property shares are trading above or below NAV. When reported NAV is expected to rise, the shares trade above in anticipation, and it’s easy for the company to raise money by selling new shares. Shareholders feel relaxed about new investors paying a premium to perceived fair value and don’t worry about dilution. But when the shares trade below NAV, existing investors see value leaking to providers of new capital. That makes it harder for management teams to raise capital when their shares are trading at a sizable discount, unless they really need to. (To cut debt, say.) For the last 20 years, European property stocks have traded at an average 10% discount to NAV, according to data from EPRA.
London-based REIT Great Portland Estates Plc famously pulled off an equity increase during the financial crisis to pursue opportunistic acquisitions, but that fundraising remains exceptional.
This isn’t rational. For starters, the share price, which is forward-looking, may be a more accurate reflection of fair value than NAV, which is backward-looking. And if every existing shareholder gave 100% support to a capital increase, none would be disadvantaged.
Private equity-run real estate funds, without a share price to worry about, aren’t so encumbered. They’re far better positioned to be opportunistic buyers in moments of market weakness.
And there’s another potential problem: the relatively strong presence of income investors—shareholders focused on dividends and other payouts—in the London market. It’s hard to avoid the impression that they exert pressure, intentionally or not, on some companies to behave like cash machines. Demand for short-term dividends risks influencing strategy, potentially dissuading companies from selling mature income-generating assets such as shopping malls when they need to raise cash, nudging them instead to jettison properties that command high prices due to their stronger long-term prospects.
If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them?
There are some remedies for publicly traded property companies. One is to fund new projects by creating joint-venture partnerships with private equity or sovereign wealth funds. Owning half of an asset is better than missing out on the opportunity altogether. Still, this means sharing the upside. A second solution is to try to wean investors and analysts off their NAV fixation by directing their attention toward operating measures such as earnings. That’s already happening: Land Securities Group Plc has wisely begun providing guidance that’s focused on earnings per share.
The more radical option for the sector would be to invite offers to go private. Imagine a property company with shares trading below NAV. A bidder dangles an offer at NAV. Investors would be tempted by the takeover premium over the share price. Each side might feel the price is fair because it’s set at the NAV. And executives could be convinced they’d have an easier life in a privately owned company.
But you can’t just magically produce takeover bids from thin air, and there’s a reason such deals aren’t common. Acquiring a property company means buying the entire portfolio, including any lower-quality assets. Buyers generally prefer to scoop up individual buildings with strong prospects, even if that means paying a higher valuation.
And the era of cheap debt—the primary fuel of private equity—is over. We’re surely entering a period when the public markets ought to be able to compete more effectively with private equity buyers. Nevertheless, private equity’s advantages go beyond leverage. They include giving management teams more equity-based pay, aligning their rewards with the value created for owners. There’s no need to go private to adopt such incentives, and doing so unilaterally could introduce more dynamism into the listed sector.
That leaves dealmaking.
Past M&A has been characterized by overpaying and stretched leverage. But consolidating the European sector into fewer, larger companies would make sense—if done carefully. There are lots of high-quality assets dotted around: prime offices that are better placed to withstand the challenge of hybrid working; logistics hubs that serve the retail industry; even owners of doctors’ offices. Yet many are simply too small to be on the global investor’s radar.
The standard argument against dealmaking in real estate is that there are limited operational synergies beyond the elimination of one of the parties’ overheads. That’s very different than mashing together, say, two consumer companies and eliminating overlaps in distribution or generating scale economics through enhanced buying power.
Still, removing the costs of a duplicate head office and listing function is not to be sniffed it. Tie-ups can be effected on a share-for-share basis without increasing debt. Moreover, M&A could bring real financial benefits. Scale and geographical diversification would probably lower borrowing costs. Larger market capitalizations would enhance European property companies’ appeal relative to their bigger US peers. The stocks would be more actively traded, and large investment funds could take decent-size stakes. That could support the share price and grease fundraising.
The practical impediments are the usual ones in mergers: getting executives to cooperate, overcoming cultural differences and, where firms have concentrated ownership, persuading dominant shareholders to sacrifice influence for the sake of a smaller piece in a stronger company.
It’s certainly been tough going for Europe’s real estate companies. But they shouldn’t give up on being listed. Instead, they may need to huddle together, and adopt private equity’s ownership culture, to reap the full benefits of the capital markets.
