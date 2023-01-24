Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $11 Billion in Two Days While Testifying

Musk, 51, is facing a securities-fraud lawsuit stemming from his tweet in August 2018 in which he said he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” Investors are arguing that his claims about having the money to take the electric carmaker private amounted to lies that saddled them with big losses before the plan was abandoned. Musk has maintained that there’s no causal link between his tweets and the share-price move (Tesla stock rose as much as 13.3% on the day of the take-private tweet).