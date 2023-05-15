Debt Mutual Funds Attracts Rs 1.06 Lakh Crore In FY23; Liquid funds Account 60% Inflow

After massive outflow in March, debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed a sharp turnaround in April as they attracted Rs 1.06 lakh crore with liquid schemes accounting for 60% of the inflow.

Barring credit risk and banking and PSU fund categories, all the other segments witnessed net inflows and expectedly, categories having shorter maturity profiles were the biggest beneficiaries, the data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Going ahead, debt mutual funds are likely to witness a decline in inflows since the tax benefits from indexation are not available from April 1 onwards, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

According to the data, debt mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in April as compared to a net outflow of Rs 56,884 crore in the preceding month.

"While March’s outflow was a natural and expected year-end phenomenon. It is difficult to ascertain the reason behind this sudden turn in liquid fund inflows", Mayank Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, FinEdge, said.

The huge inflow has pushed the assets under management (AUM) of fixed income funds or debt funds from 11.81 lakh crore in March to Rs 12.98 lakh crore last month.

In terms of categories, liquid funds received the highest net inflows of Rs 63,219 crore, accounting for 60% of the total flows of debt funds during the month under review. This was followed by the money market fund category that attracted Rs 13,961 crore and ultrashort duration fund that saw a net infusion of Rs 10,663 crore.