China Police Visit Shadow Bank Investors At Home To Quash Unrest
Several investors said they have consulted lawyers about their losses, and have set up social media chats to share information. Officials in Beijing and the four provinces didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors from across China who put money in a troubled shadow bank said police officers visited their homes and urged them to avoid public protests, the latest sign authorities are worried about unrest as fears grow of financial contagion.
Dozens of people who invested in Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co.’s wealth management products have received what they described as cordial visits from police in recent weeks, according to investors who asked to remain unidentified to avoid trouble with the authorities. The group spanned a wide geographic area, including the capital Beijing, the southwestern province of Sichuan, and the coastal areas of Jiangsu and Shandong.
The proactive police action signals a desire by authorities to deter any outbursts of public anger over Zhongzhi, which manages more than 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) of assets and faces potential failure. The efforts haven’t been entirely successful: This week a group gathered briefly at the Beijing offices of Zhongzhi-backed Zhongrong International Trust Co. to demand payment on high-yield products.
An investor in Jiangsu, the eastern province bordering the financial hub of Shanghai, said police visited her home one night this week and asked her not to join any demonstrations involving people angry about losses. They recorded details of her investment, including the amount involved, and said regulators would handle the matter, the investor said.
A person in nearby Zhejiang province said he knew of dozens of investors who got calls from police urging them not to demonstrate and to remain patient. Police told investors they were using Zhongzhi client lists to make calls, according to the person.
Several investors said they have consulted lawyers about their losses, and have set up social media chats to share information. Officials in Beijing and the four provinces didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
See: China’s Troubled Shadow Bank Plans Debt Restructuring, Taps KPMG
Videos of the protest by about two dozen people in Beijing this week showed one woman asking angrily: “Why doesn’t the company pay us back?” The protesters were met by about 10 police and security officers, and a company official spoke with them through a loudspeaker. Police later parked several cars, vans and city buses in the area, while workers erected extra fencing around the building.
Protests over financial problems and other issues are fairly routine in China, but the government tends to deploy a strong police presence to ensure they don’t snowball.
Police moved quickly last year to end demonstrations in dozens of Chinese cities over Covid lockdowns, which also included calls for President Xi Jinping to step down. Officers maintained a presence for days at the site of unrest in Beijing to ensure there were no copycats, and charged several participants with a catch-all offense that’s punishable by as many as five years in prison.
More: China Media Stays Quiet on Trouble at Top Wealth Manager
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Zhongzhi Enterprise plans to restructure its debt and has hired KPMG LLP to conduct an audit of its balance sheet. The Beijing-based company plans to sell assets after the review in order to repay investors, people familiar with the matter said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many products Zhongzhi has defaulted on and whether the company has sufficient assets to cover the shortfall if liquidated, said the people, adding that any restructuring process will likely be lengthy.
Zhongzhi has suspended payments on nearly all its products, the people said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.