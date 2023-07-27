Billionaire Joe Lewis Faces His Biggest Fight on Insider Trading Probe

One of his most successful bets was the 2000 purchase of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League football team based not far from where Lewis grew up. While the club hasn’t won a major trophy for years and may soon lose its best player, Harry Kane, it’s among a group of top clubs that has doubled in value since 2016 to at least €1.8 billion ($2.3 billion), according to research from KPMG. Over the years, Lewis has been spotted in the club’s stadium during games, typically in a long coat or suit and dark glasses.