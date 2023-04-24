These Online Detectives Have Raised $300 Million To Keep Lies From Triggering The Next Bank Run

In the case of the recent banking chaos, Graphika’s Santiago Lakatos, who tracks finance and markets, used the company’s software to examine what he calls the “extensive map of conspiratorial finance communities.” Like Alethea, he suspected adversaries would use the crisis to destabilize the US. He also found crypto­currency advocates fueling bank runs not only at SVB but also at New York-based Signature Bank and San Francisco-based First Republic. Along with “piling in on SVB,” Russian state actors over the past 24 months have been sparking discontent over inflation and the cost of living in the US and Europe, says Jack Stubbs, Graphika’s lead analyst.