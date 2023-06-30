AI Bubble, Fed Hike Fears Have Investors Fleeing Growth Stocks

While the Nasdaq 100 has surged 37% in 2023, just five behemoths – Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Nvidia Corp. – are leading equity markets higher. The group accounts for roughly 40% of the weighting in both the $91 billion Vanguard Growth ETF and the $70 billion iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, among the biggest large-cap growth funds. The funds are up 31% and 27%, respectively, this year.