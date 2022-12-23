A 35-Year-Old Tycoon Targets the Country Where He’s Sanctioned

His ascent started in 2013, when he bought a small investment firm in Almaty and incorporated it with Freedom Finance IC, the Russian brokerage he founded at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. He moved to Kazakhstan in 2011 and four years later acquired BMB Munai Inc., a local oil-and-gas company with a listing in the US, giving him access to the world’s biggest equity market without having to go through the cumbersome IPO process. He renamed it Freedom Holding Corp. and had it take over his brokerage assets in Kazakhstan and Russia.