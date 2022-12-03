A £30 Million Hampstead Steal for a Billionaire With Style

I first visited in the summer, sitting with the owner in her garden, as the early evening August rays warmed us. We shared a bottle of Gavi di Gavi and talked of property, and life. She was thinking it was time to pass the baton, as she largely lives elsewhere now, and her children have left the nest.Hampstead isn’t my stomping ground, though I’ve always loved the area. But we do specialise in the off-market sale: it has taken us to the Cotswolds, the South Downs, Montauk and even St Barts. We’re used to extending beyond our normal two-mile radius around Hyde Park.