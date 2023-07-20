Selloffs, Inequality, China Tension: Here Are the Next Big Risks

In March 2020, when retail investors sold out of ETFs and mutual funds and basically created an avalanche in the bond market, the Fed was there to do amazing things they’d never done before: buy junk bond ETFs, invest not just in lending to companies, but actually in risky things in the financial markets. That was shocking, and I don’t think they’re going to do it again nearly as easily. And so I’m concerned that a selloff for fundamental reasons may actually become exacerbated for technical reasons.

There are risks for sure to the markets and to the economy, because this is not just derivative traders playing games. This is private credit, loans that were made to companies that would’ve not been able to get them were it not for zero rates. A lot of people in the private credit market are very excited now about the opportunity to make loans at 13% interest.

That 13% may sound nice if you’re the investor. How does it sound if you’re the company and you started at 7%, but now you’re at 13% and the economy might be slowing down? There are going to be a big pickup in defaults. I don’t need a crystal ball for that. It’s happening, and it’s happening even absent a recession, and it will grow. The S&P has the default rate doubling into next year off of a pretty modest base.

We could look to the SPAC market as a microcosm. There used to be 600-something SPACs out there. Now there are just some high-dozen number and it’s shrinking by the week. There was malinvestment. There was too much capital because of 0%, and flying car companies and biodegradable shopping bags. These are all beautiful ideas, but do they make money? Can they sustain themselves also, where the cost of debt is not 7%, but it’s 13%.

There is an endpoint, and we’ll see whether the bond market was right that the Fed is going to beat inflation and rates are going to come down starting the middle of next year. Or if the Fed was right that actually we’re not done yet? There is a moment, as Larry Summers said, where the cards are going to be turned over and we’re going to see. A day of reckoning.