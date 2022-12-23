16 Ideas For Greener Living

If you can’t live without a car, upgrading from a gas guzzler to an electric option is a way to dramatically cut back on carbon dioxide and other emissions. put together a comprehensive guide rating every electric vehicle currently available in the US, from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to the Kia EV6 and Tesla’s Models 3, Y, S and X. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) also means consumers will soon have access to new financial incentives for making the switch to new or used EVs. There is one problem, though: A combination of high demand and supply chain problems mean it’s hard to get your hands on a new electric car right away. For now, the best way to get an EV fast may be buying used.