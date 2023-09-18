Zombie Firms Are Rising Up Again in India

However, Covid-19 changed everything. Like in many other countries, the government came in with an emergency credit guarantee for failing firms, allowing lenders to regain their footing. Post-pandemic shortages and the war in Ukraine boosted inflation and interest rates and shored up banks’ profitability. The focus on zombies went away. So much so that instead of being swiftly dispatched to corporate-obituary pages, they are once again being allowed to roam indefinitely in the twilight zone, as a source of easy revenue and cheap talent for their healthy rivals.