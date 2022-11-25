Brazil Misses Out on World-Cup Betting. What’s India’s Wager?

Countries have a deep-seated cultural response to games of chance. Lee Kuan Yew, the founding father of modern Singapore, was opposed to casinos because his father was a problem gambler. But in the 2000s, the Asian financial center decided to allow two integrated resorts to jazz up its nightlife — and add a whole lot of taxes to its kitty. Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsanoro grew cold feet about the pending sports-betting regulation because he didn’t want to lose the evangelical vote. Lula is no fan of gambling. But having promised a fiscally responsible government, he may be loath to lose budgetary resources that look like they’re free, though they usually come with significant social costs. Betting websites think a law is coming: They’re the preeminent sponsors of Brazil’s top-division soccer teams.