World Bank Shift To Climate Change Isn’t What We Need

There was a downer vibe at the IMF/World Bank meetings this week. The World Bank Group told the international community to brace for low growth and the possibility of a lost decade. The International Monetary Fund warned of low growth and considerable downside financial risks on top of it. Yet part of the reason we should be pessimistic about future growth stems from both institutions falling short of their missions to promote economic cooperation, trade and pro-growth policies like market-based investment. The economic slowdown shows why the original mission is exactly what the world needs most now, but instead they’re shifting focus and risk becoming even less relevant in the future.