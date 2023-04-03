Wind’s Future Is Looking More Turbulent Than Ever

All of that is putting pressure on project expenditure, as rising interest rates also force up finance costs. While the surge in fossil fuel prices in 2022 meant renewables looked more competitive than ever, that advantage is diminishing now with the falling value of coal and gas. The costs of new wind power projects in the US rose by a quarter in the two years through December last year, according to BloombergNEF, and by double-digit amounts in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and the UK. Only in China and France did they fall, among top markets.