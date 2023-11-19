Why Your Office Space Continues to Shrink

“Appears to be” is admittedly doing a lot of work here. The denominator of office-using workers used to calculate this index is simply the number of jobs in the three most office-oriented supersectors — information, financial activities and professional and business services — so it doesn’t reflect the number of people actually coming to the office. The percentage of employees in these supersectors who “teleworked or worked at home” for all of their working hours in the October jobs report survey week was 27.4%, 26.1% and 25.4% respectively, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and while there’s no exact pre-pandemic benchmark to compare with, the percentages who worked from home in 2019 were 8.6%, 9.3% and 10.3%, according to data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey that I accessed through IPUMS USA. The 8.4% decline in office square footage per worker since 2019, then, may have been more than canceled out by the increase in the percentage of workers who never come into the office.