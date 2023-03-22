Why Was KPMG Still Auditing Silicon Valley Bank?

The transparency of the accounts may well have helped many investors see the dynamics. But that doesn’t let KPMG off the hook. At issue is whether it could have drawn more attention to the precariousness of the situation. Even if the auditors believed it was unnecessary to question SVB’s ability to continue as a going concern, they had other options. KPMG could, for example, have used a so-called “emphasis-of-matter” paragraph to flag the unrealized losses on the securities portfolio (especially as its designation as “held to maturity” avoided the hit being booked) and the concentration of the deposit base in the technology industry.