Why UK Took a Different Approach Than US on SVB Intervention

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Fed seems to have been less worried about having its monetary policy co-opted by financial markets as it sought to calm volatility. This has been evident in several small ways in the last few years, including in 2018-19 and again in 2020-21. Markets are now making it obvious in a big way by taking the probability of a 50-basis-point interest rate increase by the Fed next week from two-thirds to zero. In fact, the markets are not even favoring a lower 25-basis-point increase. Rather, the pricing of no hikes is being accompanied by a much lower peak rate for this cycle.