Why Lionel Messi Chose Miami Over Riyadh

Of course, Messi is still a competitor — and playing for a losing team in a second-rate league will be hard. Where will he get his motivation? The answer is clear: He remains captain of the Argentina football team. He is now enjoying the limelight of success after years of painful defeats; and he has the challenge to retain the Copa America, which will be played in the US next year. The lower-intensity environment of the US league could even prolong his international career. The World Cup, remember, is in North America in 2026.