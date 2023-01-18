Why Goldman Sachs Is Far, Far Behind Morgan Stanley

Now, there is an argument that Goldman can reduce the volatility of its trading revenue by making clients more reliant on its services. It is investing heavily in technology designed to encourage investor clients to bring more business to the bank and keep it there, for example by building interfaces for investors to plug into Goldman’s market data, pricing and valuation systems. But markets and animal spirits will always ebb and flow. If everyone is fearful of war and inflation, they’re just going to trade less.