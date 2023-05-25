White House’s Student Loan Repayment Plan Needs Fixing

Borrowers must take several steps to enroll in one of the four income-based plans being offered by the government. Whatever option is chosen, a loan administrator determines the size of the monthly payments based on income and family size. If one’s income is low enough, there might be no payment required. Borrowers recertify annually, and monthly payments change as income and family size change. After 20 to 25 years of payments, the remaining balance is forgiven. The responsibility for ensuring that each borrower has the best plan for them lies with the Department of Education and the private loan servicers, who deal directly with borrowers. Borrowers are generally unfamiliar with the process and now would be an excellent time to run an awareness campaign by directly informing borrowers of their options.