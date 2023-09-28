Where Are All the Private Equity Bankruptcies?

Most PE-backed firms don’t have loans that require refinancing imminently. Plus there’s another — less reassuring — explanation for the paucity of defaults: nowadays most LBO loans are so-called covenant lite, meaning they contain fewer hurdles for borrowers to trip over, providing they keep paying interest. Of course, the danger for creditors is that by the time a borrower defaults, the PE owner has shifted the best assets out of lenders’ reach and the company is in such a pickle that credit recoveries are lower than they otherwise would have been.