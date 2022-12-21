Ring In The New Year With A Rapid Covid Test

Mina, who has been a big advocate of home testing since he was an assistant professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, says rapid tests are just as good at picking up the current variants as they were the variants of holiday seasons past. He estimates that rapid tests are better than 90% effective at preventing guests from getting infected and better than 90% effective for preventing your party from becoming a super-spreader event. That’s because the rapid tests are pretty good at detecting people who are carrying what Mina calls “sky-high viral loads” of the kind that could spread to multiple other people. “Does it mean you won't turn positive tomorrow? No, but it means you're not highly infectious right then, and that's the most important thing.”