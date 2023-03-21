Mr. Zelenskiy, It’s Xi Jinping On The Line

Xi fresh from securing himself an eyebrow-raising third term in office is trying to do four things. First, he wants to push back globally against the US, which he accuses of trying to impede China’s rise. Second, he wants to pose with a keen eye to audiences in the “Global South” as a global peacemaker and honest broker. Third, he aims to prevent Russia’s war against Ukraine from escalating to a nuclear conflict. And last, he wants to enshrine his own interpretation of sovereignty as a guiding principle to global politics, with a view to Taiwan.