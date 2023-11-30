What We Need to Talk About When We Talk About AI

The effort is modeled on the system for describing the capabilities of self-driving cars. In 2014, SAE International (formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers) defined six distinct levels of autonomous capability, from Level 0 — human driver in full control of vehicle’s operation — to Level 5 — full automation of all the vehicle’s functions in all conditions. The scale has proved useful for lawmakers to set rules of the road and for the public to understand their cars’ capabilities. A car with Level 2 automation — steering, lane changes, acceleration and deceleration, in some settings, mostly on highways — can be legally driven on the road today on the condition that a human is sitting alert to take over immediately. But Level 4 or 5 cars, such as Alphabet’s Waymo cars on trial in San Francisco, need special permission to be used in public and are subject to additional oversight on their performance.