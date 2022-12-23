What We Learned About Hybrid Work In 2022

Long commutes are the chief obstacle to in-person work. The biggest reason so many workers are still staying home isn’t because they are antisocial, or quiet quitting, or want to wear sweatpants. It’s because the commute gobbles up hours of the day, and the internet has made the trek optional. That’s why RTO rates have remained lower in the cities with the longest commutes. There are some things governors, mayors and transportation officials could do to make those journeys shorter and more pleasant, but none of them come quickly or cheap. In the latter part of 2022, city officials seemed to realize this — and shifted to thinking long term about zoning and transit, whether they are openly planning to repurpose office space for housing, as Chicago is doing, or discussing ways to reduce the length of residents’ commutes, as New York has done.