What US Treasury Volatility Means for the Economy

The volatility last week differed from that of 2022 and earlier this year because it was driven not by the policy-sensitive short end of the yield curve (such as the two-year Treasury) but by the longer-dated bonds. The yield on the 10-year note surged from 3.92% to 4.19%, retracing to 4.03% on Friday, while the yield on the 30-year bond rose from 4.03% to 4.20%, hitting a weekly high of 4.31%. This shift in drivers suggests a stronger convergence within markets on the Federal Reserve’s likely interest-rate path in the immediate future along with a broader range of factors influencing the long-term maturities.