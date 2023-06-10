What’s The Best Use For Crypto? Let AI Figure It Out

Some bots might find it efficient to enjoy a version of limited liability. By dealing with such a bot, either you or your bot would stipulate that you could not sue the bot for any more than a specified amount. For hiring a bot to perform more dangerous tasks, you and the bot might agree on a tougher liability standard. These “corporate laws,” if you could call them that, will embody a lot of rapid innovation and diversity of approach. Human institutions will look all the more sluggish in comparison. Over time, perhaps, we can learn from these bot experiments.