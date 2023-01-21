What Does Sunak Stand For? His Party Needs To Know

Internal Tory dissatisfaction is always an opportunity for renegades on the Right. Lurking in the political undergrowth is Nigel Farage, the former leader of the populist Brexit party, UKIP, whom I glimpsed in the same club within minutes of Johnson. By withdrawing his candidates from the 2019 election, he gave the Tories a clear run in many Labour marginal seats in the North and allowed them to beat the Liberal Democrats in the South. Farage, always on the alert for any betrayal of “his” Brexit legacy, has yet to decide whether he will help or hinder the Conservatives again. The populists make the northern Tory contingent very nervous: They feel Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker, can’t cut through with their voters.