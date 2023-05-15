What Warren Buffett Can Teach Billionaire Bankers And Depositors

The FDIC seems to be trying something different. In divvying up the bill for SVB and Signature, it will charge banks based on the amount of uninsured deposits on their balance sheet. That could incentivize them against relying too much on this kind of funding in future. The biggest banks have the greatest proportion of uninsured deposits, which is probably partly unavoidable because they will have large corporate clients with the most cash to manage. However, it does mean that banks most able to afford it will pay the greatest share of the bill.