Wall Street Traders Have Lost Much Of Their Swagger

This is just one study, and we don’t yet know whether this was a temporary or permanent change. But taken at face value, it suggests markets could be significantly more cautious as a result. Suspicious traders who don’t trust each other and don’t feel in control are not likely to take bold positions. If the younger generation was not affected, as seems to be the case in this study anyway, perhaps the market leaders of the next few years will be traders who were spared the specific traumas of trading during pandemic.